Mary Horne
TYLER — Mary Cutter Horne was born July 21, 1941 in Milford, MA. She had been a resident of Tyler for 17 years, formerly living in Bellingham, MA. Mary loved to crochet, and used her gift to help those in need.
Mary passed away at the age of 79 on February 7, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Harry & Dorothy Cutter, and granddaughter, Kelly Bartlett.
Survivors include her husband of 34 years, Thomas A. Horne of Tyler; three children, Susan Bartlett, Carol Bartlett, and Deborah Bartlett; brother, Harold Cutter; grandchildren, Jacqueline Bartlett, Andrew Beaudreau, and Alyssa Bartlett; great-grandchildren, Justin Bartlett, Kaitlyn Leger, Destiny Virella, Alivia Virella, and Kaylee Virella; and great-great-grandchildren, Matthew Lisi and Kinsley Bartlett.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas.
30 Even youths grow tired and weary, and young men stumble and fall; 31 but those who hope in the LORD will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not be faint. (Isaiah 40:30-31)
