Mary Evelyn (Barnett) Foreman
JACKSONVILLE — A funeral service for Mary Evelyn (Barnett) Foreman is scheduled for 2 p.m., Thursday, December 29, 2022, at Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville with Dr. Charlie Holms officiating. She will be laid to rest at Resthaven Cemetery.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
Mary passed into the arms of Jesus on December 26, 2022. She was born on October 14, 1952, to William Carl Barnett and Marjorie Evelyn Mayfield in Jacksonville, Texas. Mary worked many years for the Palestine ISD, Alief ISD, and 30 years for the Jacksonville ISD. She also worked as the Children’s Librarian for the City of Jacksonville and served on the Library Board. She loved being a minister’s wife and serving the Lord alongside her husband whom she loved dearly. She was also known for her amazing cooking talents in the kitchen. She will be greatly missed but her memory will live on in our hearts.
She was preceded in death by her parents; first son, Danny Foreman; great grandson, Adam McDaniel; and 3 sisters, Donna Taylor, Lawana Baker, and Nancy Gray.
Left to cherish Mary’s memory are her loving husband, Lester Foreman of Jacksonville; son, William Carl “Buckey” Foreman and wife Linda of Jacksonville; daughter, Becky Magness and husband Jim of Jacksonville; sister, Tracy Davis of Jacksonville; and her very special friend, Susan Phillips. She is also survived by 8 grandchildren: William Foreman and wife Jessica, Amy Thompkins and husband Weston, Savannah McDaniel and husband Kevin, Ana Magness, Bridget Magness, Jim Magness, Karen Foreman, and Katie Foreman; and 5 great grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Karen Foreman, Nate Smoker, Kevin McDaniel, Jim Magness, William Foreman, and Weston Thompkins.