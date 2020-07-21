Mary Carolyn Cottrill
TYLER — Services for Mary Carolyn Cottrill, 92, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating.
Mrs. Cottrill passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Tyler. She was born January 27, 1928 in Tyler to C.A. Jones and Faye Gentry Jones.
Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler. She graduated from John Tyler High School and attended Texas State Women’s College in Denton. She held the position of Title Officer with Lawyer’s Title Company and others.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Cottrill and her son, Phillip P. Emmons. She is survived by her loving family including her son, Charles C. Emmons; her daughter, Susanne Detwiler; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
Tags
Recommended for you
“Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, ‘Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.’ So we say with confidence, ‘The Lord is my helper; I will not be afraid. What can mere mortals do to me?” (Hebrews 13:5-6)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler sets deadlines for new school names, but will there be classes?
-
Tyler police investigating after dead body found in ravine behind 5th Street
-
Texas College hires former Cowboy Greg Ellis as head football coach
-
Smith County Sheriff's Office investigating after dead man found near Tyler State Park
-
Smith County adds 11th COVD-19 related death, cases rise by 145 over the weekend