Mary Carolyn Cottrill
TYLER — Services for Mary Carolyn Cottrill, 92, of Tyler will be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Pike Wisner officiating.
Mrs. Cottrill passed away Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in Tyler. She was born January 27, 1928 in Tyler to C.A. Jones and Faye Gentry Jones.
Carolyn was a member of First Baptist Church in Tyler. She graduated from John Tyler High School and attended Texas State Women’s College in Denton. She held the position of Title Officer with Lawyer’s Title Company and others.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Dwayne Cottrill and her son, Phillip P. Emmons. She is survived by her loving family including her son, Charles C. Emmons; her daughter, Susanne Detwiler; 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.

