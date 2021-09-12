Mary Ann Ray
TYLER — Mary Ann Ray, age 78, went to be with the Lord on September 6, 2021. She was born August 20, 1943, in Tyler, Texas to Eugene and Julia Girtha (Johnson) Hendley. She was married for 39 years to the love of her life, Hugh Lee Ray, who preceded her in death.
Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husband, grandson, Brandon Clinton, sister, Robbie Hunt, and brother Glynne “Buddy” Hendley.
She is survived by her daughters Rhonda Clinton, Leianne Ray, Tammy (Sammy) Meadows, grandchildren Amanda (Daniel) DeMoss, Shelby (David) Burks, Alvin (Amber) McCormick, Kaylee Ray, seven great-grandchildren, and sisters Francis Ray and Judy Lasseter. She also had numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.