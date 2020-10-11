Services for Mary Adeline Wynne will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Bailey & Foster Chapel in Grapeland, Texas with Chaplain Darryl Conner officiating. Burial will follow in the Antrim Cemetery in Houston County. Arrangements have been entrusted to Bailey & Foster Funeral Home.
Mrs. Wynne passed away Friday, October 9, 2020 in Palestine, Texas. She was born August 14, 1929 to William and Lillian Nash in Kingsville, Texas.
She was a member of Southern Oaks Baptist Church in Tyler. She worked in the Smith County Veteran Service Office. She was a very active member in Order of Eastern Star and Daughters of the Nile. She was also a member of Daughters of Revolution and Daughters of Confederacy.
Mrs. Wynne is survived by her daughter, Mary (Bobby) Wintters of Tyler; son, Johnny Ray (Carol) Wynne of Grapeland; grandchildren, Brandon Wintters, Erika Watson and Niki Holcomb; and seven great-grandchildren; sister, Collen Dorfman; along with many adoring nieces and nephews including Joey Causey, with whom she had a special bond.
Mrs. Wynne was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dick Wynne; her parents LIllian and William Nash; and 10 of her 11 siblings.
A visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5-7:00 p.m. at Bailey & Foster Chapel in Grapeland.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Antrim Cemetery, P. O. Box 910, Grapeland, Texas 75844.
Due to the pandemic, face coverings and social distancing are required at this time.