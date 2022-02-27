Marilyn Sue Richardson Holmes
TYLER — On Saturday, February 12th,2022, Marilyn Sue Richardson Holmes, Passed away from a lengthy illness at her home, surrounded by her family. Marlyn was born November 15th, 1953, in Palestine, Texas to Hugh L. and Mabel Wynell Richardson. She graduated from John Tyler High School in 1972. On August 13th, 1993, She graduated from TJC Nursing School and worked as an LVN for TISD and Paradigm in-home health care. On August 30th, 1986 she married the love of her life, Kenneth Matt Holmes. They raised one son, Mason Holmes. A celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, March 12th, 2022 at J BAR C Cowboy Church Of Cherokee Co., 9530 FM 855, MT. Selman, TX. 75757, Bro. Mike Blumn officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Harbor Hospice of Tyler, http://www.harborfoundation.com/donate.html or, Alzheimer’s Alliance of Smith County, http://www.Alzalliance.org/donate.