Lucille Neeley Harris

A graveside service is scheduled at 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Bullard Cemetery in Bullard, Texas. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home of Jacksonville, TX. Bobby Myers will officiate.
Lucille, along with her deceased husband Eugene lived in Bullard her entire life and was a charter member of Bullard Southern Baptist Church. She was active in church activities, PTA, and along with her husband, helped to organize the first Bullard Little League Baseball Program. She was a wonderful cook and loved to entertain family for holidays and occasions. She was also a lifelong competitive athlete who at one time was recruited to play women’s professional basketball with the Lady Redheads.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Eugene Lofton Harris; parents, William and Ester Stephens Neeley; brothers, William Neeley, Kenneth Neeley and Woodrow Neeley; sisters, Christine Newburn, Mary Caldwell, and Lola Metcalf.
She is survived by her sons, Danny Neal Harris and wife Kathy; Rickey Gene Harris; and daughter Rebecca Lucille Harris Bibby and husband David, all of Bullard. She is also survived by her sister; Bea Cooper of Flint; grandchildren William Shane Harris and wife Misty, Danny Kyle Harris and wife Monica, Judson Brown Bibby and wife Kassie, Heath Lofton Harris and wife Brittany, Lauren Elizabeth Bibby Grygar and husband Chase; great-grandchildren Danny Trey Harris, Brady Charles Harris, William Anthony Grygar, Elizabeth Anne Grygar and Hannah Claire Bibby; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice.