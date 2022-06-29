Louie “Buddy” Scudder
TYLER — Services for Louie Spencer “Buddy” Scudder, 83, of Tyler will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Rev. Robert Carter and Rev. Jerry Calaway officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in The Pines Cemetery in Tyler under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Scudder passed away Saturday, June 25, 2022 in Tyler, at Hospice of East Texas, surrounded by his family. He was born June 3, 1939 in Chicago Heights, Illinois to Louie James and Ruth Johnston Scudder.
Buddy was a charter member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler, where he was active in The Disciples Sunday School Class. He graduated from Tyler High School in 1957. He enjoyed writing, painting, carving, water fowling and was a Master Gardner. He held the position of Oil and Gas maintenance with La Gloria Oil and Gas in Tyler for forty years.
Buddy was preceded in death by his father, Louie James Scudder of Pittsburg, TX; mother, Ruth Hazel Johnston of Chicago Heights, Illinois; and sister, Carolyn DeAnn Costin of Tyler, TX. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 62 years, Mary Ann Scudder of Tyler, TX; son, Curtis Dale Scudder of Moultrie, GA; son, Carl Christian Scudder of Tyler, TX, and wife, Meredith; grandchildren, Curtis Dale Scudder Jr. and wife, Laura, Alicia Scudder, Ashley Moncrief, Blair Elizabeth Scudder, Knox Christian Scudder, and Jude William Scudder; great-grandchildren Parker Scudder, Ryleigh Scudder, CJ Lopez, Xander Lee, Kenzli Dayton, Skylar Moncrief, and Jaxton Moncrief.
Pallbearers will be Phil Scudder, Randy Hargrove, Danny Brumbelow, Tim Alexander, Leroy Churchill and Dale Robertson. Honorary pallbearers will be the “Disciples Class” at Colonial Hills Baptist Church and Joe McGuire. The family would like to express their appreciation to Dr. Marc Usrey, Oncologist at Hope Cancer Center and Tammy Clover RN at Hospice of East Texas for their exceptional compassion and care, throughout his journey with cancer.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, donations may be made to Hospice of East Texas (www.hospiceofeasttexas.org) 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, TX 75701 or Hope Cancer Center (www.hopecancertexas.com) 721-A Clinic Dr., Tyler, TX 75701.