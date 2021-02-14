Lloyd Hugh Mounce “Butch”
TYLER — Born Lloyd Hugh Mounce in West Fork Arkansas on January 7, 1950 to Loyd Coleman Mounce and Willetta Jean Davis, Butch passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his father, Loyd Mounce and step-mother Sarah; his mother Willetta Jean Reynolds and step-father Olen “Shorty”; brothers-in-law Woodrow Johnson of Bokoshe, OK and Steven Cupps of Sherwood, AR; aunt, Charlotte “Chub” Carter of West Fork, AR; and sister, Pat Mudd of Rogers, AR.
Survivors include his wife, Cathy Harbour Mounce of Tyler; children, Nicole Boley and husband Lance of Leander, TX, Stephanie Newman and husband Willie of Farmington, AR, Keegan Mounce and wife Mary of The Woodlands, TX; sisters, Frances Johnson of Bokoshe, OK, Debbie Clevenger and husband Mike of Farmington, AR; Rita Jean Cupps of Sherwood, AR, brother, Troy Reynolds of Fayetteville, AR, and sister, Carol Cassidy of Bella Vista, AR; brother-in-law and sister-in-law W.H. “Scooter” and Judy Harbour of Tyler, TX; aunts, Sue Keene and husband Bob and Betty Painter and husband Dean, all of Fayetteville, AR; seven grandchildren; and numerous nephews and nieces.
A graveside service, under the direction of Kevin Burdette, Minister to Sr. Adults, Green Acres Baptist Church, will be held at the National Cemetery February 22 at 12:30 p.m., 2000 Mountain Creek Pkwy, Dallas, Texas 75211/ Masks required. Number in attendance is limited.
A celebration of life will be held at future dates in Tyler, TX and Fayetteville, AR.
In lieu of flowers a Go Fund Me account has been established in his name to help defray some of his final expenses gofundme.com/f/butch-mounce-memorial.
You may read the complete obituary under Lloyd Mounce at the TylerMemorial.com
