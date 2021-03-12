Linda Joyce Biggs
TYLER — Funeral services for Linda Joyce Biggs are scheduled for Saturday, March 13, 2021 10:00 am at Higher Heights Baptist Church with Rev. Brian Keith Thomas eulogist. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors
Linda Joyce Biggs was born April 16, 1952 in Tyler, Texas to Simmie Biggs and Magnolia Wilkins Biggs. She graduated from Emmett J. Scott High School in 1970. She also attended Tyler Commercial College.
She began her career at General Electric in 1976 and retired after 36 years.
Linda was a lifelong member of Carter Temple CME Church. She was also a member of the Heroines of Jericho, West Erwin Court.
Left to reflect on her memories are her mother, Magnolia Biggs; daughter, Angela Biggs Madlock; son, Jeremy T. Biggs. Three granddaughters and three great-grandchildren. Four sisters: Ruby Richard, Marilyn McLendon, Barbara Biggs and Jackie Biggs; one brother, Ronald Biggs.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-7:00 pm. Mask Required!!
