Lillian Scott Houston
TYLER — A Victory Celebration for First Lady Lillian Scott Houston has been scheduled for Friday, June 25, 2021, 11:00 am at St. James Christian Methodist Episcopal Church with Supt. Melton Timmons and Supt. Rodney Atkins presiding. The Right Reverend Prince E. W. Bryant, Sr. will bring the eulogistic message. Interment will be held in Jones Valley Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Lillian Pearl Scott Houston was born October 24, 1946 in Tyler, Texas. She was the second child born to Hosea and Lula Hampton Scott.
Lillian grew up in Cole Hill CME Church and served in many capacities. In 1965 she married David R. Houston and began her work as First Lady. She served as First Lady of Jones Valley Church of God in Christ and Smith Temple Church of God in Christ. She was a Missionary and Evangelist, where she founded the “First Lady’s Gala”. At Smith Temple, she organized the Bread in a Starving Land Ministry.
Lillian received her education in the Chapel Hill school system and graduated from Jackson High School, Class of 1962. She received her Bachelors Degree from Texas College. She furthered her studies at Stephen F. Austin State University of North Texas. She attained her Master’s Degree from East Texas State University. She was a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, Inc. Mrs. Houston was Assistant Professor of Sociology at Wiley College and Director of the Nursing Home Administration Program. She was a member of the board and consultant for the East Texas Council of Government on Aging. After leaving Wiley College, she returned to Tyler and taught in Tyler Independent School System.
She was an entrepreneur and private business owner of the Upper Room Health Food Store and Men’s and Women’s Boutique.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Hosea and Lula Scott, her sister, Lelia Scott Bowens-Henry.
She leaves to cherish her memories, devoted husband of 56 years, Bishop Dr. David R. Houston. One brother, Charles R. Scott (Calvin Ann), nieces, Patience Edwards (Ken), Rachel Bowie (Vincent), Karen Christopher (Andrew), Carla Moore (Kenneth) Persephone Davis (Kirby) and Lillian MiJoi (Jeremy), all of Tyler, Texas, and a host of great nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Thursday, 1:00-8:00 pm. Mask required!