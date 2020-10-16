Lenon Ray McCowin
TYLER — Funeral Services for Mr. Lenon Ray McCowin, (“Blockbuster”) are scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:00 PM Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church with Pastor L. W. McCowin eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Lenon Ray McCowin was born October 21, 1951 to Howard and Elnora McCowin in Center, Texas.
He graduated from Jackson-Chapel Hill High School. He was an exceptional athlete and played football for University of Oklahoma and Michigan.
Lenon was united in holy matrimony to Brenda Joyce Roberson in 1973. This union lasted 47 years until his passing.
Mr. McCowin worked as a toolpusher and driller in the oilfields for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
He leaves to mourn his precious memory, two daughters, Sheree and Vicki. Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. One sister Jossie Butler and four brothers, George E. McCowin, Lawrence E. McCowin, Howard E. McCowin and Pastor Larry W. McCowin, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.
Tags
Recommended for you
“This is what the LORD Almighty says: ‘In a little while I will once more shake the heavens and the earth, the sea and the dry land. I will shake all nations, and what is desired by all nations will come, and I will fill this house with glory,’ ...” (Haggai 2:6-7)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Affidavit: Tyler man jailed for grabbing 7-year-old by neck, throwing him into room
-
Double-fatal crash in Smith County Thursday morning
-
Tyler man arrested for shooting at mobile home park
-
Babysitter accused of leaving infant alone in bathroom for three hours, arrested for endangerment
-
3 hospitalized, including infant, after wreck in Chapel Hill area