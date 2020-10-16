Lenon Ray McCowin
Lenon Ray McCowin
TYLER — Funeral Services for Mr. Lenon Ray McCowin, (“Blockbuster”) are scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 1:00 PM Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church with Pastor L. W. McCowin eulogist. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Lenon Ray McCowin was born October 21, 1951 to Howard and Elnora McCowin in Center, Texas.
He graduated from Jackson-Chapel Hill High School. He was an exceptional athlete and played football for University of Oklahoma and Michigan.
Lenon was united in holy matrimony to Brenda Joyce Roberson in 1973. This union lasted 47 years until his passing.
Mr. McCowin worked as a toolpusher and driller in the oilfields for over 30 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and one sister.
He leaves to mourn his precious memory, two daughters, Sheree and Vicki. Four grandchildren and three great grandchildren. One sister Jossie Butler and four brothers, George E. McCowin, Lawrence E. McCowin, Howard E. McCowin and Pastor Larry W. McCowin, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and lifelong friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-8:00 PM.

Tags

Recommended for you