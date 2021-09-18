Lee Edward Lockhart
REKLAW — Graveside services for Mr. Lee Lockhart, 61 of Alto, will be held on Sunday, Seprember 19, 2021 at 1:30 pm in Fairview Cemetery in Reklaw, Texas with Brother Don Crawford serving as eulogist. FACE MASK REQUIRED. The service is under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company.Mr Lockhart was born on August 31, 1960 and transitioned on September 15, 2021. He graduated from Chapel Hill High School, was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and worked in Dietary at UT Health East Texas. He was preceded in death by his parents, special son, two brothers and one sister. Those left to cherish his memories are daughter, Shameka Brooks, Alto; and grandson, Skylar Atkins; special children; Ameritha Hall, Robert McGregor and Brandon McGregor all of Henderson; brothers, Bobby Lockhart, of California, Billy Lockhart of Winona, J.L. Johnson of Jacksonville, Travis Johnson of Henderson, Michael Johnson of Rusk, Kimmy Johnson of Winona, Timmy Johnson of Reklaw and Harold Johnson of Dallas; sisters, Sharon Mosley of Tyler, Helen Parker of Henderson, Jackie Mathews of Tyler, Terri Johnson of Laneville, April Lewis of Dallas and Anita Jackson of Tyler. Public viewing will be 3-8 pm on Saturday at the funeral home.