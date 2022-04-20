Larry Don Beardin
ESTERBROOK — Funeral services were held for Larry Don Beardin, 83, at 3:30 P.M. Saturday, April 16, 2022 at the Esterbrook Community Church in Esterbrook, Wyoming with Pastor Kirby Kudlak officiating, masonic rites were by Ashlar Masonic Lodge #10 AF & AM, and military honors were accorded by United States Navy Funeral Honors.
Larry Beardin peacefully passed away at his home in Esterbrook with his loving family at his bedside.
He was born Thursday, April 21, 1938 in Grand Saline, Texas the son of John Harlan and Hazel (Smith) Beardin. He graduated from Tyler High School in Tyler, Texas in 1956. He then joined the United States Navy on February 11, 1957 and rose through the enlisted ranks to become an officer and retired, November 1, 1982, after 25 years obtaining the rank of Lieutenant Commander.
Upon retirement from the Navy, he became a business owner, aa contractor for the State Department at United States Embassies abroad, worked on oil rigs, and team drove many miles with his true love, Martha, in their FedEx Custom Critical Semi-Truck until retiring.
Larry was a member of the Free Masons and the Shriners for over 45 years and always said becoming a Free Mason was on of the best things he had done in his life.
His personality, wit, and undeniable charm will long be remembered all over the world by all who knew and loved him.
Larry was survived by his wife, Martha Beardin, of Esterbrook; three children, Cynthia Sullivan of Texas, Larry John Beardin, of North Carolina, and Lynnette Hancock of Esterbrook; twelve grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John on December 13, 1995 and Hazel on December 6, 2009; son, John Thomas Hancock; and sister, Laquita Johnson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to disabled American Veterans, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, Ohio 45250-0301 would be appreciated by the family.
The Gorman Funeral Homes - Converse Chapel of Douglas, Wyoming was in charge of the arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.gormanfh.com