Lanny Carroll Murphy
TYLER — Lanny Carroll Murphy, 71, of Tyler, TX passed away on April 13, 2022 after battling esophageal cancer, surrounded by family. He was born and grew up in Mississippi.
He served in the Air Force during and after the Vietnam War and ultimately gained the rank of 1st Lieutenant before being honorably discharged. He previously obtained a business degree from Delta State University in Mississippi and decided to go back to school once he was out of the military. In 1989 he graduated from Northeast Louisiana University now University of Louisiana at Monroe with a Bachelors in Pharmacy. He worked the next 25 years in and around the East Texas area hospitals. He enjoyed hunting and firearms and watching fishing and Nascar on TV. He also enjoyed visiting with family.
Lanny was predeceased by his wife Kathy Murphy, stepson Clint Massey, father Ben Murphy, mother Vivian I Murphy, sister Kathy David and brother Greg Murphy. He is survived by his daughter Amanda Murphy, his daughter Sarah Hudson and her husband James, grandchildren Madison, Bailee, Landri and Easton and one great-grandchild, stepdaughter Renee Seat, grandchildren Courtney, Ashley, and Caleb, his sister Kay Soffriti, sister-in-law Susan Murphy, brother-in-law Lynwood David and brother Patrick Murphy as well as four nieces and four nephews.
A memorial will be held at Tyler Unity Center for Practical Christianity on May 7th at 2pm