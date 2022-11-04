L. Scott Tarwater
FLOWER MOUND — L. “Scott” Tarwater, 74 was born to Lura and Jerry Tarwater on August 19, 1948 and went Home to his Heavenly Father on October 24, 2022 surrounded by his family.
A proud Texan, Scott spent much of his younger life in Grapevine, Texas moving to Tyler in 1960 and graduating from Robert E. Lee High School, class of 1966. He received an honorary degree from Stanford University later in life. Scott raised his family in Grapevine where his ancestors had settled in the 1890’s. Scott and his wife moved to Springfield, MO in 2000, then moved back to the DFW area to settle in Flower Mound in 2013.
Scott wed the love of his life, Donna and they recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary. Together they had 2 children, Renee Hildebrand and Reece Tarwater who were the center of Scott’s world.
Scott’s career was full of awards and accomplishments in the hospitality industry for over 50 years. He served in every capacity of that industry and finished his career focusing on hotel development, which was his passion.
Scott was a charter member of Cross Timbers Rotary, and was an active member at Lewisville Lighthouse Church. Scott loved the outdoors and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He always shared his knowledge with others and lived a life that was full of selfless acts and kindness.
Scott is survived by his adoring wife Donna, loving children Renee (Steve) Hildebrand, Reece (Krissy) Tarwater, Grandchildren: Jackson, Carson, Pierce, Paisley and Palmer and bonus grandchildren: Jack, Deacon and Avery; two sisters, Pam Parks and Kathy (Bob) Mercer and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends who were like family. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to Lewisville Lighthouse,1301 S. Old Orchard, Lewisville, TX 75067 or the Wounded Warriors Project. A service will be held on Saturday, November 5 at 11:00 a.m. at the Flower Mound United Methodist Church with a lunch reception following.