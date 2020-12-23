Kenneth Matt Helms

He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Betty Carlene Walker Helms, his three sons, Matt Helms and wife, Crystal Helms, of Flint, Jeff Helms and wife, DeNae Ingram, of Paris, and Kyle McMillan and wife, Mindi, of Sheridan, IN; one daughter, Kelly White of Arlington; 12 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; one sister, Peggy Helms Welch of Tyler; and many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Kenneth was predeceased in death by his father, C. R. Helms, Sr., his mother, Mattie Marie Helms, and his brothers, Clarence Helms and Roger Helms.
Kenneth graduated from Tyler Business College and retired from Kelly Springfield after 43 years of service. Kenneth was a member of Flint Baptist Church, where he was actively involved for many years, most recently in the Nursing Home Ministry. He was also a long time member of the Sonrise Prayer Ministry. Kenneth had a kind and humble heart, he loved sharing Jesus with everyone he met, and he left a godly legacy to his family and friends. Our prayer is that all those who knew and loved Kenneth will honor his memory by loving the Lord and caring for others.
Due to the Covid Pandemic, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Flint Baptist Church (earmarked for the Lydia Mission), or Sonrise Prayer Ministry, 914 Troup Highway, Tyler, TX 75701.