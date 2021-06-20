Kenneth Edward Moore
TYLER — Graveside services for Kenneth Edward Moore, 80, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, June 21, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery with Robert E. Moore officiating, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Kenneth passed away on Friday, June 18, 2021 in Tyler.
He was born in Smithville, TN to Marion Edward and Joanna Snow Moore.
Kenneth served in the US Air Force from 1958 to 1962, stationed in France. He graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a Degree in Languages. He served in the Border Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration and taught languages for 16 years in South Texas.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Phillip Moore and father-in-law, William O. Davis, Sr. and mother-in-law, Ardita Lee Davis.
Kenneth is survived by his wife of 17 years, A. Hazel Moore; son, Robert Edward Moore and wife Elizabeth; step-sons, William T. Bedinger (Naomi) and Robert B. Bedinger (Ros); six grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; brother, Steven Moore (Melissa); sister, Yolanda Barry (Tom) and several nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Salvation Army in Tyler, 633 N. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75702 or The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Dr., Tyler, TX 75701.
