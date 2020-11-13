Kenneth D. Cowen

Kenneth Cowen was born on June 28th, 1940 in El Paso, Texas. He graduated at age 16 from Austin HS in El Paso, then completed a 4 year apprenticeship to become a Journeyman Printer, working at multiple newspapers throughout his career. He worked at the Dallas Time Herald for 23 years before moving into advertising sales in East Texas.
Kenneth was a great family man, loving husband, father and grandfather. He was never without a joke and enjoyed making people laugh and smile. He was an active member of Tyler Tabernacle United Pentecostal Church and a faithful man of God. He leaves behind a legacy of family, faith, examples of true love, heart-felt kindness and the solid delivery of all Dad jokes.
He is preceded in death by parents, Bill and Lorena Cowen; brothers Leon and Clint Cowen; sister Edna Faye Humphrey; and granddaughter Jessica Gilpin.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Frances Cowen of Tyler. Kenneth is also survived by sons, Douglas Gilpin and wife Claudia Beach, Derek Gilpin and wife Peggy, Stephen Gilpin and wife Karran, Ken Thompson and wife Reba, and Kenneth Gilpin; daughters Mary Tyner, Tamarasue Campbell, Amy Clardy, and Emily Starkey and husband Buddy. He is also survived by 16 beloved grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be held at Tyler Tabernacle at 3115 E. Fifth Street, Tyler, Texas on Saturday, November 14th from 10-11 am. Immediately following at 11:15 am will be a memorial service and celebration of life. Masks and social distancing are required to ensure the safety of everyone.