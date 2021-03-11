Kelly Hepler Hall
TYLER — Services for Kelly Hepler Hall, 49, of Tyler will be held on Friday, March 12, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at South Spring Baptist Church in Tyler with Rev. Mark Price and Ken Wesson officiating. A private burial will be held at Rosewood Cemetery in Longview under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Kelly passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 in Tyler. She was born June 22, 1971 in Deridder, LA to Ron Michael Hepler and Kay Ruchti Hepler.
Kelly grew up in Longview, Texas, and graduated from Pine Tree High School in 1989. She attended Stephen F. Austin State University and earned her Physical Therapy Assistant degree from St. Philip’s College in 1992. Kelly was also a member of the Zeta Sorority.
While in Nacogdoches attending SFA, Kelly Hepler met the love of her life, Cliff Hall. They were married on July 27, 1991. Cliff and Kelly had three children: Helen Kathryn Katy, Joseph Michael and Joshua Reed.
The Halls moved to Tyler in 2010. Since residing here, Kelly has been very involved in many organizations and philanthropic projects. She home-schooled all three children and was a lead teacher at Cottage Garden Homeschool Co-op. Kelly was very passionate about personal responsibility and one’s love of country - specifically Texas and the USA. She shared that passion with the students by teaching personal finance, Texas history, world geography and other social sciences at Cottage Garden. As Kelly’s involvement in Tyler’s Homeschool community grew, she organized and ran Tyler HEAT (Home Education Athletic Teams) for many years. Because of her leadership, a HEAT Booster Club was formed. She was very instrumental in fundraising, providing concessions, obtaining athletic gear and transportation, and the development of a HEAT board of directors.
Besides the Homeschool community, Kelly was also on the Board of Directors of the Tuzuule Art Project (TAP). TAP is an art-centered project that works directly with children and early teenagers of different backgrounds in Uganda. Kelly shared the vision of TAP to have Christ known in the communities served so lives are given hope and transformed for the better.
For many years, Kelly volunteered at the Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview, Texas. She especially loved serving meals during the holidays. In recent years, the Tyler Civil Air Patrol Roberts Raiders Booster Club benefited from Kelly’s enthusiasm and hard work. As Treasurer of the Board of Directors, she spearheaded the local “Wreaths Across America” campaign to ensure Christmas wreaths were placed on all military veterans’ headstones during the holidays.
Kelly was a member of Southside Baptist Church where she served on the praise team. She also attended Community Church of Lake Palestine.
She is preceded in death by her brother, Trent Ruchti Hepler.
Kelly is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 30 years, Cliff; their three children, daughter Helen Kathryn Katy Seale and husband Andrew, son Joseph Michael Hall, and son Joshua Reed Hall (all of Tyler); parents, Ron & Kay Hepler of Longview, Texas; sister-in-law Alycia Mann (Scott) of White Oak, Tx; father and mother-in-law, Joe and Helen Hall, sister-in-law Kellie Johnson (Nathan) all of Benton, AR, as well as numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, extended family and many, many friends.
Pallbearers are Joey Hall, Josh Hall, Andrew Seale, Phillip McKinney, Isaac Taylor and Joshua Fitzgerald.
Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.
Memorials to Kelly may be made to LivingAlternatives.org or TuzuuleArtproject.org.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Tyler Legacy football coach Tim Johnson passes away
-
Saving a stranger earns Whitehouse brothers the highest honors from the American Red Cross
-
Burger Bucket List: 15 Burgers To Taste In East Texas
-
Man barricades himself in Smith County house after police car chase
-
Texas expands COVID-19 vaccine to people over age 50