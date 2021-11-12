Keith Stiefel
TYLER — Memorial services for Jeffery Keith Stiefel, 55, of Tyler will be held on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Scotty Richardson officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Mr. Stiefel passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 in Tyler. He was born May 10, 1966 in Tyler to Melvin J. Stiefel Jr. and Rena Sue Brunt Stiefel.
Keith was a member of South Spring Baptist Church and grew up attending First Baptist Church, Tyler. He attended Baylor University and graduated from UT Tyler. He was a Certified Public Accountant with his father from 1989 until 2008 then began his own accounting practice. Keith was a volunteer first responder and EMT with the Flint-Gresham Volunteer Fire Department. He was also a member of the Texas Society of CPAs and American Society of CPAs.
Keith was preceded in death by his father, Melvin J. Stiefel, Jr. and brother, Patrick Ford Stiefel. He is survived by his loving family including his mother, Rena Stiefel of Tyler; daughter, Nicole Stiefel of Lubbock, Texas; daughter, Aubry Stiefel Blackmon and her husband, Tyler; stepson, Blayne Noble and his daughter, Ava of Tyler; sister, Kim Young and her husband, Chris of Frisco, TX; grandson, Stetson Blackmon; niece, Sidney Young of Waco, TX; nephew, Andrew Young of Frisco, TX.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials may be made to the “Together We Worship” fund at First Baptist Church Tyler (www.fbctyler.org) at 301 W. Ferguson Avenue, Tyler, TX 75702.