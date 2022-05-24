Kay Robinson
QUITMAN — Beverly Kay Robinson, 74, of Quitman, Texas, passed away on Monday, May 23, 2022 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease.
Kay was born on December 30, 1947, to Maston and Leta Mae Galloway Robinson in Winnsboro. She attended school in Coke until her family moved to Quitman, where she graduated from high school in 1966. After graduation she studied education at Tyler Junior College and East Texas State University. She was an elementary school teacher in Edgewood and Quitman until 1977. That year, she and her sister-in-law Jane Robinson purchased the Village Shop, a ladies’ clothing boutique in Quitman, from her mother Leta Mae. Kay co-owned the Village Shop for 36 years until her retirement in 2013, outfitting countless customers and friends with the latest fashions.
Kay was a nurturing soul who shared her love and friendship widely. She dearly loved her seven nieces and nephews, and their children and grandchildren, as if they were her own. Following in her mother’s footsteps, she was happiest cooking for and entertaining family, friends, and church groups; especially over holiday gatherings she hosted at home. She took care of her mother in her later years, then her sister Maxene.
Being in the clothing business, she always looked sharp. Even when her mind began to fail, she wanted her seasonal clothes in her room.
Kay was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Bill Robinson and Rex Robinson, sister Maxene Robinson, and nephew Mark Robinson.
She is survived by her sister Martha Marsh of Midwest City, Oklahoma. She is additionally survived by nephew Troy (Debbie) Robinson; nieces Carolyn (Kelly) Rominger, Jill Meil Robinson, Jill (Todd) House, Patricia (David) Hendricks, DeAnna (Craig) Travis, and Jana Marsh; great-nieces and nephews Clayton (Abigail) Robinson, Alex Robinson, Justin Ingram, Ben Robinson, Adam Robinson, Chloe (Collin) Cooper, Katie (Jason) Billingslea, Mary (Will) Meador, and Reagan (Hunter) Harris; as well as two great-great-nephews and a great-great-niece.
Services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Quitman, on Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive visitors on Tuesday evening, May 24, 2022 at Lowe-Gardner Funerals & Cremations from 6 - 8 pm. Kay will be laid to rest at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Her nephews and great-nephews will serve as pallbearers.
Her family is grateful for the care Kay received at Oak Hill Terrace Memory Care and Heart To Heart Hospice in her final days.
If desired, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, Wood County Health Care Foundation, or a charity of your choice.
“I appeal to you, brothers and sisters, in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, that all of you agree with one another in what you say and that there be no divisions among you, but that you be perfectly united in mind and thought.” (1 Corinthians 1:10)