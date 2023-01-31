Karen Doyle

Tyler, TX (75702)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Areas of freezing rain possible. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Light rain and freezing rain. Low near 30F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 60%.