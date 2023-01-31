Karen Doyle
TYLER — Funeral Mass for Karen Doyle, 74, of Tyler will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 423 South Broadway, Tyler, with The Very Rev. Hank Lanik officiating. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery, Tyler, under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Ms. Doyle passed away Friday, January 27, 2023 in Tyler. She was born September 3, 1948 in Beaumont to William Robert “Bob” Doyle, Sr. and Helen Reed Doyle.
Karen was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception Church. She graduated from Tyler Catholic High (now Bishop Gorman) in 1966. After graduation, Karen entered the convent with the teaching order, the School Sisters of Notre Dame, where she thrived as a teacher and leader in the Catholic schools. She taught high school English and Math primarily at St. Gerard’s High School in San Antonio and locally at Bishop Gorman and John Tyler. She held 2 masters degrees from Our Lady of the Lake College and St. Mary’s University in Theology and English, minoring in Business Management.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Bob and Helen Doyle and her baby twin brothers, Billy and Joey Doyle. She is survived by her sisters, Marilyn Russell and husband Ronnie of Tyler, Anne Storey and husband Bob of Arnold, Maryland; her brother, W.R. “Bob” Doyle, Jr. and wife Marsha of Apollo Beach, Florida; 10 nieces and nephews; and 26 great nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Jared “Jake” Carney, Shawn Carney, Trey Carlile, Joshua Russell, Ben Mahfood, Nicholas Storey, and Michael Storey. Honorary pallbearers are Jason Russell, Brian Tuttle, and Bob Storey.
The Holy Rosary and visitation are scheduled at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, January 30, 2023 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to Tyler Catholic School Foundation, (www.tcsf.net) or mail to 1405 ESE Loop 323, Tyler, TX 75701; 40 Days for Life,(www.40daysforlife.com) or mail to 4112 East 29th St., College Station, TX 77802.
We wish to acknowledge with thanks, the love, friendship, and caring support of the staff at Briarcliff Nursing Center. You’re the best!