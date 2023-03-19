Kalee Anne Barfield
TYLER — Will be found in the camping area of heaven. She relinquished her brave five year fight with MMN on 11/23/22. We praise God for washing away her disability. Giving her physical freedom, peace and serenity after all her struggles in life. She surely paid her dues. May her campfire burn bright under the stars she loved and the coffee be strong and fresh.
She is survived by daughter Casey. Son Landon. Son Sean, his wife Sandy, and their four children Sophia, Sebastian, Shelton, and Savannah. Brother Walt Hieger. Brother Jim and wife Cheryl. Sister Merri and Donald. Aunt Pat and Uncle Ron. Uncle Micheal and Aunt Mary. Niece Chelsey. Nephews Nick, Christopher and Matthew. And her loving mate, sweetheart and caregiver Randy Mase.
Thank You to Alpha Group AA for all the support through the years. Dr. Alyson Hennigan, nurse Jessica and all the staff at UTHET for the exceptional care and kindness.
“GOD never said that the journey would be easy. But, HE did say that the arrival would be worthwhile “