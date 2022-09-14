JW Bingham
CANTON — JW Bingham, age 90, passed away from this life on September 11, 2022. He passed peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. JW was born March 5, 1932 and grew up in Miles, TX. At age 20, JW enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served from 1952 to 1956. He served aboard the U.S.S. Jenkins during the Korean Conflict and reached the rank of Radarman 2nd Class. In 1959, he married Alice Emma Hohmann. They lived in Fredericksburg, TX and Medford, OR for a brief time before moving to Tyler, TX where they remained for more than 50 years. JW began working in carpentry in 1965 and was a skilled homebuilder. He specialized in custom trim and cabinetry until his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Alice Bingham, and grandson, Jacob Dennis Bingham. He is survived by his four children, Celeste Bingham, Duane Bingham (Carolyn), Garrick Bingham, and Stephanie Bingham, his four grandchildren, Wesley Bingham, Zachary Bingham, Abbiegail Harrington (Cade), and Dex Bingham, his great grandchild, Nolan Emma Harrington, one brother and sister, Roylee Bingham and Barbara Click, and a host of nieces and nephews.
JW was confirmed and baptized in the Lutheran Church. Throughout his life, he was an avid hunter and fisherman and we will all miss those early mornings with him. As he would always remind us, and so now we’ll remind him on his journey, “keep it between the ditches.”
