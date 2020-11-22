JT Laney
TYLER — Rev. JT Laney, 82, passed in his home, surrounded by his family on November 17, 2020. He was born February 24, 1938, in Texarkana, Arkansas, the son of Hubert W. Laney and Gerthie Mae (Morton) Laney. JT graduated from Smiley High School, Class of 1956.
He married his beautiful wife, Christine Johnson and together they celebrated 63 years of marriage on April 12, 2020. JT enjoyed playing his guitars and singing anywhere there was an invitation. He played at church, bluegrass festivals and was no stranger to putting on a show for people that came into a pawn shop where he was looking for that next unique guitar to add to his collection.
JT was a kind, peaceful and loving man that never met a stranger. But above all else, he was a godly example to all that knew him. He never wavered in his walk with God and never failed to sing songs of praise. He spent many years sharing the Gospel of Jesus Christ with his fellow man.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Dewey W Laney and Jack W Laney; sister, Wilma Jean Laney Rogers; wife, Christine Laney; son, Keith Cox; daughter, Tebra Laney Hopson; and son, Jay Terrell Laney.
He is survived by his brother, Billy Laney of Nacogdoches Tx; and daughters Tawana Lynn Laney of Eubank, KY and Christina Gale Bailey of Lindale, TX; 16 grandchildren, 33 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren.
Please leave online condolences at https://jtlaney.remembered.com/
Tags
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.