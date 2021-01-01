Joyce Sanford
JACKSONVILLE — Joyce Sanford was born May 13, 1935 and entered eternal life on December 30, 2020. She was 85 years old.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, January 3, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.at Autry Funeral Home, a graveside service will follow at 2:30 p.m. at Resthaven Memorial Park in Jacksonville with Rev. Larry Barker officiating.
Joyce was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Jacksonville and of the Pink Ladies.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lucy Colby; husband, Sam Sanford; son, Tommy Sanford; sister, Bertha Fields; and brothers, Jessie, Pete and Ray Colby.
Joyce is survived by her son, Brad Sanford and wife Shari of Jacksonville; brother, James Colby and wife Lea. She is also survived by grandchildren Joshua Willis, step-grandchildren, Trey Mascorro and wife Haylee, Michael Mascorro and wife Taylor and Ryan Mascorro; and great-grandchildren, Kasen, Mollie, Luke and Finlee Mascorro.
