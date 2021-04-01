Jonnie Mildred Scoggins
TYLER — Graveside services for Jonnie Scoggins 95, of Tyler, will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 2, 2021 at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery with Rev. Sherman Mayfield.
Jonnie was born August 14, 1925 in Tyler to the late John and Ada Cope and passed away on March 27, 2021 in Tyler.
Jonnie was a lifelong member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church and sang in the choir. She worked for Southwestern Bell for 39 years before retiring with the company.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Melvin Scoggins, and brothers Joe and Audrey Cope.
She is survived by her loving family; a daughter Becky Samford and husband, David of Whitehouse; a son John Grady Scoggins and wife Ketrena of Tyler; four grandchildren, Allyson Collier and husband Lane, Maegan Samford and companion Bo Beaty, Jennifer Huffine and husband Ben, and Samantha Scoggins; three great grand-children, Dylan, Hayden, and Griffin; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving relatives and many caring friends. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
