Johnny Mack Alexander
BULLARD — A celebration of life for Mr. Johnny Alexander, 74, is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at Whitehouse Church of God in Christ with Pastor K. B. Clater serving as eulogist and Elder Waymon Stewart officiating. (FACE MASKS ARE REQUIRED) Interment will follow in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be held on Wednesday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mr. Alexander was born November 6, 1947 and transitioned peacefully surrounded by family on December 23, 2021 in Tyler.