Johnny David (J.J.) Jennings

Mr. Jennings passed away December 24, 2020 at a Tyler hospital. He was born January 9, 1957 in Rusk. Mr. Jennings was a lifelong resident of Rusk and worked at Brookshire Brothers for 14 years and TDCJ for 30 years. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and was a member of The Gideon’s International. He was also a Senior Deacon at the First Baptist Church in Ponta and had the privilege to baptize three of his grandchildren. He never met a stranger.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bobby Joe Jennings, grandparents, Joe and Merle Guinn and his first born son. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Debbie Jennings of Rusk, daughter and son-in-law, Megan Bowman and husband Tim of Rusk, son and daughter-in-law, Joe Bob Jennings and wife Amanda of Troup, TX, mother, Gloria Jennings of Rusk, six grandchildren including Austin, Hunter, Kamdyn, Alyssa, Mason and Tinslee, sister and brother-in-law, Cindy and John McGuinness of Rusk and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Pallbearers will include Rodney Hudson, Steve Halbert, David Phifer, Dennis Drake, Michael Goff, Timmy Scott and Archie Crawford. Honorary pallbearers will include all past and present TDCJ employees and Tommy Matthews, Gary Goodman and Charles Adams.
Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, December 29, 2020 at the funeral home. If desired, memorials may be made to The Gideon’s International, PO Box 1261, Jacksonville, TX 75766.