John Eyman Deibel
TYLER — A Funeral Mass in celebration of the life of John Eyman Deibel, 93, of Tyler, Texas will be held at 10:30 am on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 423 S. Broadway with The Most Reverend Joseph E. Strickland Bishop of Tyler and Monsignor Milam Joseph as concelebrants, followed by graveside services at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Directors.
John, our beloved husband and father, passed away peacefully at home on June 13, 2021. He was born on February 7, 1928, in Washington, Pennsylvania, the youngest son of William Arthur and Margaret “Peggy” Eyman Deibel.
Upon the death of his mother in 1929, John moved from Donora, Pennsylvania to St. Louis, Missouri and lived with his Uncle Charles and Aunt Hattie Deibel until he was reunited with his father, stepmother and brother Bill in 1936 in Kirkwood, Missouri. He attended Kirkwood High School where he played baseball, basketball and acted in the Drama Club and graduated in 1945. A member of the Greatest Generation, John served in the United States Navy from 1945 to 1949 and a second tour from 1951 to 1953 serving in various positions from an Aerographer’s Mate to Weatherman on the USS Rendova. He attended Washington University in St. Louis.
John married his sweetheart, Dolores “Dolly” Maria Mercadal, on February 19, 1955, and moved to Dallas, Texas to start a family and new position with Huttig Sash and Door. During the late 1950s and early 1960s they had four boys, John Frederick Deibel, James Mercadal Deibel, Thomas William Deibel and Daniel Michael Deibel and settled in Richardson, Texas. The family was part of St. Paul’s Catholic Church, which provided the foundation of many lifelong friendships. John’s long-term career and association with James Lindsay Embrey and First Continental Enterprises started in the early 1960s, and by 1969 led him to Athens, Texas to operate the Spanish Trace Inn and start a life of real estate development in Athens, Jacksonville and Tyler. To increase tourism to Athens, he was instrumental in the creation and leadership of the Black-Eyed Pea Jamboree. In 1975, John and the family moved to Tyler where he advanced his real estate development career with communities such as Bullard Place, The Establishment Apartments, Spanish Trace Apartments, French Quarter Apartments, Hunters Glen Apartments, High Point, Greenbrier and Colonial Estates developments. He founded Deibel Companies, Inc. in 1982 and Continental Property Company in 1992 where he served as Chairman.
John had a lifelong dedication to the lives and relationships with his family, Dolly, John, Jim, Tom and Dan, and their families. He spent his entire life in support of his family and friends. He had a twinkle in his eye when he met a friend, and he was always thrilled for what was in store for that experience. He was PaPooh and Grampa to his grandchildren. Dad and Mom always loved to entertain friends and family at home, especially during the Christmas holidays. He was dedicated to “helping his fellow man,” in a quiet way. He had a 50-year long relationship with and contribution to the Hispanic American community in East Texas. Throughout all of his associations and especially his fellowship at Willow Brook Country Club, he had deep friendships and was a mentor to many.
John was an active parishioner at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, Member of the Tyler Catholic School Foundation, Chairman of the City of Tyler Planning and Zoning Commission, Member of the Board of Directors of First Continental Enterprises, Embrey Enterprises and Embrey Interests, Allied Texas Bank Board Member, Willow Brook Country Club (Past President), Brook Hollow Golf Club, Athens Country Club, Padre Grand Board President, Tyler Rose Festival - Order of the Rose and The Abraham Hays Foundation (Chairman). His interests included golf, travel to St. Louis to unite with family, California, Great Britain and France, professional sports, Kirkwood High School, family genealogy, Texas lore and wine appreciation.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William A. Deibel, Margaret Eyman Deibel, stepmother, Lois Black Deibel, brother, William A. Deibel, Jr. He is survived by his wife, Dolores “Dolly” Mercadal Deibel, his sons, John Frederick Deibel, James Mercadal Deibel and wife June, Thomas William Deibel and wife Roslyn, Daniel Michael Deibel, grandchildren, John Frederick Deibel, Jr., James Mercadal Deibel, Jr., Sarah Elizabeth Deibel, Katherine Grace Deibel, Emily Marie Deibel Harris and husband Terry, Martha Ann Deibel, Katherine Diane Deibel, Margaret Amelia Deibel, Elizabeth Maria Deibel and great grandson, Terry Ray Harris, Jr.
Pallbearers will be John F. Deibel, Jr., James M. Deibel, Jr., Jeff King, Kevin Eltife, Tony Conroy, Joseph Milburn
Honorary Pallbearers will be Joe Sharp, Mack Strother, Dr. Dan Toney, Ted Walters, Bob Jenkins, Jim Mazzu, Harold Beaird, Harry Leatherwood, Francis Kay, Michael Bosworth, Tim Alexander, Rick Grisham, Dr. Joe Dooley, George Holland, John G. Taylor, Captain Paul E. Munarriz, Joe Indelicato, Col. Bill Ernst, Roger Altvater, Roy Lilly, Craig Dickerson, Jeff Buie, Dr. Jim Clark, Allen Bell, Raymond Hedge, Harry Caserta, Dr. Bob Carney, The McCain Family, Edgar Cedeno, Andy Tindel, Don Garrett, Ron Pinkenburg, Miguel Carranza, Joel Diaz, Martin Alderte and Simon Cervantes.
A heartfelt thank you to all of the incredible people who took such special care of Dad during his last years, especially Lois Lee, Lupe Perez, Christie Concha, Linda Earl, Alice Woods and Vernell Marshall. Special thanks for many years of service by the men of the Tyler Sanitation Department.
A Visitation and Rosary will take place at 4pm on Wednesday, June 16 at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home at 215 E. Front Street, Tyler, Texas
For those desiring to send a gift to John’s memory, please direct donations to the Tyler Catholic School Foundation or www.abrahamhaysfoundation.org/action, or to the charity of your choice. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com
Newspaper Ads
Bulletin
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
LGBTQIA community of Tyler celebrate Pride Month with Drag Walk
-
Story of Success: Tortillas of Palacios Taqueria and Tortilleria now at Fresh by Brookshire’s
-
Frisco Family Brings Busy Households Together With New Capriotti's Sandwich Shop
-
Tyler man reported missing at Grand Canyon
-
ERCOT asks Texans to reduce electrical consumption through Friday due to record high usage