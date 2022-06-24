John Albert McMeans
CHANDLER — John Albert McMeans, Sr. was born July 27, 1936.He had been a resident of Chandler for 20 years. He enjoyed singing.
John passed away at the age of 85 on Monday, June 20, 2022 at his home, surrounded by his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Virginia McMeans; father, Joe Millie; mother, Vera Ann; and brother, Bobby Jim.
Survivors include his children, Sherri Kovecsi (Jim) of Indiana, Barbara Fisher (Johnny) of Frankston, and John McMeans, Jr. (Espie) of Chandler; brothers, Bruce McMeans (Christine) and Doug McMeans (Eve); grandchildren, Misty Lynn Tillema (Richie), Jeremy Orcutt (Laura), Jennifer Orcutt, Jimmy Kovecsi (Kayla), Johnny Lee Fisher (Brittany), Becky Goss (Stephan), Laura Torrez (Brian), and Josh McMeans (Sydney); fourteen great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Family will celebrate his life on Friday, June 24, 2022.