John A White, Sr
TYLER — Funeral services for John A. White, Sr. are scheduled for Friday, January 14, 2022, 11:30 am in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Final arrangements are entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
John Arthur White was born March 2, 1939, in Tyler, Texas to Sydney White Sr. and Lena Gardner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 6 siblings and great-granddaughter Andrea Johnson.
John attended Tyler Public Schools and graduated from Emmitt J Scott High School in 1958. He received Christ at an early age. He was a member of St. John the Episcopal Church where he was awarded the title Bishop Warden. John was united in Holy Matrimony to Lena Calton on March 2, 1964. To this union two children were born.
As a provider and hardworking man, in 1962 he began a longstanding career with People’s National Bank, after numerous mergers the bank is now known as Bank of America. His career spanned a total of 42 years.
As a pillar in the community John served as a community activist for P.A.T.H, he was one of the founding members of the Neighborhood Watch committee, and served on the Oakwood Cemetery Preservation Assoc., member of the Community Service Club.
He leaves to cherish his memory, loving wife of 57 years. Lena White, son John White Jr. (Sabrina), daughter Sandra White Harris (Andre), sister Mary Elizabeth White; Granddaughters Alexandria Johnson, Jordan White, and Vanessa Ross. Grandsons John White III, and Andre Johnson (Charlesia), 5 great-grandchildren Va’Daezha, Asya, Andre Jr.,
Jamyah, and Avery, and a host of nieces, nephews, and neighbors with whom he left a lasting impression of love.
Public viewing Thursday at the funeral home, 2:00-7:00 pm. MASK REQUIRED!!