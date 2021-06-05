Joe Wayne Tomlin

Graveside services for Joe Tomlin will be at 10:30 am, Monday, June 7, 2021, at Whitehouse Cemetery, with Pastor Gary Olgesby officiating.
Joe was a member of Rose Heights Church in Tyler, where he was an usher for 30 years. He owned Tomlin Electrical Services for several years until he retired. He loved and cherished his family with all his heart.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Virgil Tomlin, Richard Tomlin, and Gerald Tomlin.
He is survived by his wife Gwen Martin Tomlin of Whitehouse; children, Leesa Tomlin and husband Joe Booth of Salt Lake City, Utah, Vicki Gaines and husband James of Lindale, Peggy Tomlin of Tyler, and Wayne Tomlin of Seattle, WA; brother, Gene Tomlin of Whitehouse; sisters, Bonnie Odom of Tyler and Margie McDonald of Tallmadge, Ohio; 5 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Meals on Wheels East Texas, 3001 Robertson Rd, Tyler, TX 75701.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.