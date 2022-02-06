JoAnn Turner
TYLER — JoAnn Turner, also fondly known as ‘Mama Jo,’ passed away early on Sunday, January 23, 2022 with her family by her side. JoAnn made it to her 87th birthday, as she was born on Tuesday, January 22, 1935 to James and Clara Tidwell in Haskell, Texas.
JoAnn was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her best friend was JoAnn Friudenberg of Lake Jackson, Texas. She thought it was neat that they shared the same name. JoAnn loved music and played the piano by ear. She was beautiful inside and out! Mama Jo was our “diva!” She was a lover of jewelry and fashion, always matching from head to toe.
Mama Jo and Papa Jo were soulmates. They got married on Thursday, November 19, 1953 in Clute, Texas and loved to go to church, out to eat, and travel together. Mama Jo taught her kids, grands, and great-grands about Jesus.
JoAnn was one of seven children. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 66 years, JoBen Turner, parents, four siblings and two great-grandchildren.
Mama Jo leaves behind two daughters, Marisa (Mike) Sitton of Lindale, and Tina (Dennis) McInnis of Tyler; 5 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Donations can be made to Hospice of East Texas and/or the Alzheimer’s Association of East Texas in memory of JoAnn Turner.
Private services have taken place, and the family thanks you for your understanding during this difficult time.