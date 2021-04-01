Jimmie Lee Easley
TYLER — Jimmie L. Easley was born October 7, 1956. He peacefully passed from this earth on March 25, 2021. He is currently fishing and hunting in heaven.
Jimmie was full of love and life. His sense of humor and how his face would light up when he smiled and laughed. He will be missed by all that knew him. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, but what he enjoyed most of all was spending time with his family.
Please join us in celebrating his life on April 1, 2021, 2:00 pm at the United Methodist Church, Ben Wheeler, Texas. The Church is following CDC guidelines, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the www.truckersfinalmile.org.
