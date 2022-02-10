Jim Clinkscales
CLEBURNE — Graveside Service for Jim Clinkscales, 79, of Cleburne, will be conducted at 1:00 P.M., Saturday, February 12, 2022, at Harris Creek Cemetery in Tyler. Dr. Tom Clinkscales will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Friday, February 11, 2022 at Crosier-Pearson Cleburne Funeral Home in Cleburne. Pallbearers will be Lane Henslee, Jeff Floyd, Kevin Bleiler, Jason Marbut, Johnny Hicks, and Marshall Clinkscales. Honorary pallbearer, Bobby Johnson.
Jim passed away Tuesday, February 8, 2022, in Dallas. He was born December 23, 1942, in Dallas and was adopted by Frank and Rudy Clinkscales. He was a member of Fair Park Baptist Church in Tyler.
Jim and Nancy were married 52 years and raised their family in Covington, TX. In their younger days, he and Nancy enjoyed traveling and Disney World was a favorite destination. ‘Clink’ drove a truck for Groendyke Transport for many years before retirement. He was always proud to say he drove over 3 million miles and saw 48 states. He enjoyed going to the flea market, meeting for coffee with friends, spending time with his family, hunting and fishing with his grandson, Lane, lunch with his granddaughter, Madeline, and being a member of the Sons of Confederate Veterans. He spent countless hours on the phone with daughter Susan, discussing everything from television to politics. When Amy was younger, you would always find him at the softball fields in Cleburne. There he was coaching, catching, and cheering everyone on.
Jim graduated from John Tyler High School in 1961 and attended Tyler Junior College. He was a member of the National Rifle Association, Texas State Rifle Association, and The Sons of Confederate Veterans.
Jim is survived by his wife, Nancy Marbut Clinkscales of Cleburne; daughter, Susan Clinkscales and partner Jeff Floyd of Duncan, Oklahoma, daughter, Amy Bleiler and husband Kevin of Palmer; Granddaughter, Madeline Henslee of Ennis; Grandson, Lane Henslee of Rio Vista.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Frank and Ruby Clinkscales, and his son, James Clinkscales, Jr,.