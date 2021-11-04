Jerry Black
TYLER — Services for Jerry Black, 87, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, November 6, 2021, in the chapel of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, with Bro. Sam DeVille and Dennis Black officiating. He will be laid to rest at Liberty Hill Cemetery in Tyler, Texas, under the direction of Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Jerry Black went to be with his Lord and Savior on October 30, 2021 in Bullard, Texas. Jerry Black was born February 18, 1934 to Archus Carroll Black and Lillie Frances Millington. Jerry was the youngest of six children and he was preceded in death by his siblings, Mervin, Durwood, and Horatio Black, Frances Florence and Melba Adams. Jerry provided for his family by working thirty-five years at La Gloria Oil & Gas Refinery. He was a strong, determined man who enjoyed nature, hunting and fishing. He enjoyed working on cars and loved hot rods. But, most importantly, he told his children he had asked Jesus Christ into his heart to save him.
Jerry was preceded in death by the love of his life, Barbara Jean Belcher Black, with whom he shared a marriage for sixty years. He was also preceded in death by his grandson, Travis Bonham Black.
Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Dennis and Pam Black of Whitehouse; a daughter and son-in-law, Dianne and Wayne Parker of Mt. Selman; four granddaughters and their husbands, Camille and Adam Ward; Amanda and Wes Cook; Jessica and Brandon Fulton; and Maci and James Rozell. Jerry is also survived by eight great-grandchildren, Ella and Molly Ward; Koda, Kolt, Tucker and Tate Cook; and Cheyanne and Aubrey (due February 2022) Fulton.
Pallbearers will be: Bruce Adams, Lee Belcher, Cary Black, Ronnie Florence, Randy Stalcup, and Butch Wills. Honorary pallbearers are Mike Crawford, Chad Dean, Jalal Moharer, Bo Smith and Andy Wood, along with Keith Head, Thurman Conant, Gene Harvey, Wadel Luman, Tony Sulser, Coy Olson, Gary Kirby, Dink Durham, and Gary Baldwin.
The family will receive friends at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Friday.
If desired, memorials may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view on line, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com