Jeremy Jamaal Wynn
TYLER — Celebration of Life services are scheduled for Mr. Jeremy Jamaal Wynn on Sunday, January 3, 2021 at 1:00 o’clock in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Bro. Don Brown officiating and Bro. Ed. Robinson eulogist. Arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Jeremy Jamaal Wynn was born to Ronald and Helen Wynn on April 6, 1986 in Tyler, Texas. He departed this life at UT Health in Tyler on December 26, 2020.
Jeremy was a lifelong member of North Tenneha Church of Christ under the leadership of Bro. Darryl Bowdre and remained a member until his passing.
Jeremy attended Orr Elementary, Boulter Middle School and was a 2004 graduate of John Tyler High School. He also attended Tyler Junior College.
His adult life was spent working at Brookshires Company, but his passion was in nursing. He enjoyed life, being a jokester, laughing and making others happy, he also loved to travel.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparent, Onnie Wynn and maternal grandparents, Clarence and Mary Blanton.
He leaves to cherish his memories wife: Tyenicia Wynn; parents, Ronald and Helen Wynn. Grandmother Vella Wynn. Mother-in-law Tracey Childress (Aaron); sister-in-law, LeJae’ Garner. Three nephews and a host of other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home Saturday 1:00-6:00 pm. Song service tribute 6:00-7:00 pm.
