Jeffrey “Jeff” Gerla
TROUP — Jeffrey Jack Gerla, 47, of Troup, Texas, went to be with the Lord on July 20, 2021, in Troup, Texas. He was born October 19, 1973, in Bellville, Texas to Richard and Jacqueline Kay Parten Gerla.
Funeral services for Jeff Gerla will be 2:00 pm, Friday, July 30, 2021, at First United Methodist Church, Troup with Reverend John Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Griffin Cemetery, New Summerfield.
Jeff was a mental health specialist at Rusk State Hospital. He graduated from Lovelady High School. He received his bachelor’s from Texas A&M. He received his master’s degree in psychology from Stephen F. Austin University. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troup. He was highly creative in everything he did. He loved making Aquariums and getting freshwater fish, he was a devout Christian who cherished his job, and he loved his dogs and horses. Jeff never met a stranger. He was a people person. He was always helping others and everyone that knew him loved him.
He is preceded in death by his father, Richard Gerla, aunt, Kathy Gerla, and grandparents.
He is survived by his mother Jackie Gerla of Troup; aunt, Suzanne Hay and husband Kendall of College Station; uncles, Anthony Gerla of El Campo, Lawrence Gerla and wife Susan of Louise, TX, and Ray Gerla of El Campo; numerous nephews, cousins, and friends, whom Jeff loved with all of his heart.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.