James Lonzo Johnigan
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. James Johnigan, 96 of Tyler, will be held on Wednesday, 11 am in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Marcus Johnigan serving as eulogist under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Johnigan was born on May 12, 1925 and transitioned on June 27, 2021. Public viewing will be held on Tuesday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
