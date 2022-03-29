James Joe Martin, Sr.
ARP — James Joe Martin Sr. was born July 29, 1949, in Troup TX, and went on to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 25, 2022, in Hot Springs, AR. There was a great reunion with loved ones.
Visitation will be Monday, March 28, 2022, from 6-8 pm at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at 11 am at Arp First Baptist Church, Arp with Reverend Scott Bates, and Reverend Mike Rice officiating. Burial will follow at Concord Cemetery, Troup.
James was preceded in death by his loving wife Julianna Rae Martin as well as his mother, Oma Fay Edwards and husband JR, and father, Troy Houston Martin and wife Georgia, James’ sister, Vickie McNeely, brother, Stanley Rue Edwards, and brother Chester Ray Martin. James lost his oldest son, Paul Lewis Martin in 1980.
Survived by sisters, Estie Brodie & Sandy Sanders. James is survived by 5 living children; Mildred Elizabeth Lammons, James Joe Martin Jr. engaged to Dena Bottoms, Lance Martin, Lilllie Janette Sherwood married to Shawn Sherwood and Betty Ann Marlowe married to Joe Marlowe. Mr. Martin’s grandchildren are, Thomas Lammons, Hillary Bell, Brooke Martin, Katy Dilbeck, Macy McGee, James Joe Martin III, Spencer Lammons, Anthony Dilbeck, Morgan Martin, Haley Lammons Paul Martin, and Miranda Martin. Great-grandchildren: Kinzlee, Mae, Luca, Hunter Rae, and Oliver.
After years in the oil industry until 1986, then worked for the city of Alvin, and enjoyed playing softball & being active in his church. They then moved to Troup in 1993 to be closer to his family where he worked for the city. Later retiring from Mother Francis Hospital. He was a member of Arp First Baptist for years until their retirement to Hot Springs, where he became a member of Center Fork Baptist Church, with Julie. James Martin also loved spending time traveling and camping especially with his late wife and children. He also was a devoted Christian that spent time giving to his church no matter where he lived. James would watch the Dallas Cowboys with family and friends win or lose.
Pallbearers: Thomas Lammons, Spencer Lammons, Anthony Dilbeck, Trace Martin, Jacob Edwards, and Eddie Richardson. Honorary pallbearers, Gator Edwards and Troy Martin.
Arrangements are under the direction of Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.