James Earl Cooper, Jr.
TYLER — Funeral services for Mr. James Earl Cooper, Jr., 62, of Tyler, will be held on Monday, September 21, 2020 at 1 pm. The service will be held at Ceaugry & W.B. Houston Center in Tyler, Texas with Rev. Frankie James Cooper, eulogist. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. Mr. Cooper was born on October 16, 1957 in Center, Texas and passed away on September 14, 2020 at UT Health East Texas. He attended St. Louis Elementary, Hubbard Middle School and Robert E. Lee High School.
Mr. Cooper was a life resident of Smith County, grew up in the Church of God in Christ and he worked for Delta Drilling and Stone Container. He was preceded in death by his father, James Earl Cooper, Sr. and sister, Gail Marie Rogers.
Those left to cherish his memories are his mother, Evelyn Jean Cooper, brother, Rufus Cooper, and sister, Cynthia Jackson. Although he had no children of his own, he claimed Gail’s children as his own, Markita Cooper-Lane and Nicholas Cooper as well as Markita’s children, MarSean Lane, JAdian Lane and MAdison Lane, and Nicholas’ daughter, Nikyla Cooper. Public viewing will be held on Sunday from 2-8 pm at the funeral home.
