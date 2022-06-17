James Cary Creasy
TYLER — James “Jim” Cary Creasy passed away on June 14, 2022 at the age of 74, in Tyler, Texas. He was born August 29, 1947 in Lufkin, Texas. His battle with cancer showed his courage in facing life challenges with a smile. Despite the pain, Jim stayed strong until the end. Jim was attending Sam Houston State University when he was drafted into the Army during the Vietnam War. After he completed his service to his country he began his career in the oilfield. He was a mud engineer for over 35 years. After retirement you could always find him at gun shows with his friends. He was an avid outdoorsman and gun enthusiast. He never met a stranger and was always willing to share stories with anyone he met. He is survived by his children: Lisa Colbey and husband Ken of Pittsburg, Texas, Cash Creasy and wife Meranda of Tyler, Texas, and Scott Creasy and wife Mimi of Carthage, Texas. Grandsons: Case, Kye, Caleb, Cole, and Kip Creasy. Sister Jane Fortenberry and husband Larry of Groveton, Texas.