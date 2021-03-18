Jackie Sebring
LINDALE — A visitation will be held for Jackie Sebring from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021 at Hilliard Funeral Home.
Jackie Ellen Burrow Sebring was born January 29, 1956 in Midland, Texas. She had been a resident of Lindale for 21 years, formerly living in Starrville. She worked for Lindale ISD and was a candymaker at Lindale Candy Co.
Jackie passed away at the age of 65 on March 15, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar Ray Burrow and Sue Patsy Thomas Burrow, and brothers, Bobby Burrow and James Burrow.
Survivors include her husband, Harold Sebring; three children, Jackie Michelle Jones, Jason Sebring (Crystal) and Bobby Sebring; grandchildren, Jessica Jones and Jacob White; sisters, Darlene McGibboney and Shirley Ruffin; brothers, Don Burrow, Doug Burrow, and Mike Holley; brother-in-law, Michael Sebring; and friend, Rick Ball.
