Jack McKinley Ross
TYLER — Funeral services for Jack McKinley Ross are scheduled for Saturday, May 28, 2022, 1:00 pm at Jackson Spring Hill Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Beal eulogist and Rev. Willie James Jones officiating. Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Jack Ross was born June 18, 1986 to Henry Ross and Jacquelyn Hood in San Diego, California.
Jack was diagnosed at an early age with Viral Encephalitis. Even with his illness, God allowed him to live another 34 years after his diagnosis. Jack loved to cook, clean and most of all help others. Jack’s legacy was his smile and glowing personality. He was humble, filled with love and kindness.
Those left to cherish his loving memory are his devoted mother, Jacquelyn Elaine Hood; Brothers, Clarence Bell, Roland Bell, Winfred Bell and Robert Johnson, IV. Many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and a host of cousins friends and loved ones.
Visitation at the funeral home on Friday, 1:00-6:00 PM.