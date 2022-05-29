Howard W. Britain
TYLER — Howard Britain, known as “Buck,” to his friends and family, “Pop” to his grandchildren, passed away Friday, May 13, 2022, in Tyler at the age of 74. He was born May 24, 1947, in Dallas to Adam Walker Britain and Bettie Ezell Britain-Parow.
Howard was preceded in death by his father A.W. Britain, wife Rae Britain, his mother Bettie Parow and husband Robert Parow. He is survived by his loving family including his wife, Lynda Haston Britain, their two children and 7 grandchildren. Daughter, Anna and Andrew Tarbutton of Whitehouse, TX and children Ashlyn, Adam, Ava, Symphony and Megan. Son, Brad and Michelle Britain of Stafford, Virginia and their children Bethany and Therron. Also, are his sisters Ruth Ann Whitecotton of Weatherford, TX, Cheryl and “Spunky” Adams of Denton, TX, and his brother J.C. Fishbeck of Playa Del Rey, California. In addition, Howard will be missed by his many nieces, nephews, cousins and countless others.
Howard was a member of Marvin United Methodist Church, Texas Bar Association, State of Texas Bar College, and University of Texas Alumni. He graduated from University of Texas at Austin and went on to practice law in Tyler for 50 years. He was an avid sportsman and will be missed by his many hunting and fishing “buddies.”
Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, beginning with visitation at 9:00 a.m. and the service at 10:00 a.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.
If desired, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society through the webpage set up in his honor, or donations to the Texas Bar Foundation.