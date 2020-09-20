Hontice M. Walton

At age 8 she began taking piano lessons and soon after started mastering the violin. Hontice has been playing the piano in churches since she started at the Simmons Church at age 13. She was also accomplished on the dulcimer, ukulele, autoharp, bass, saxophone, and accordion.
She met her husband-to-be, O. B. Walton, during WWII while working at Foster Army Air Corp Base in Victoria where O. B. was a flight instructor. They were married on January 25, 1945. Following discharge, they both attended East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce. O. B. became an industrial arts teacher and Hontice a music teacher. She retired from Pine Tree Elementary after 31 years of teaching.
Hontice and O. B. were very active members of The First Baptist Church of Liberty City where she served for 26 years as church pianist and then organist. After retirement they moved to Whitehouse and continued active service as members of Green Acres Baptist Church and then Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Hontice loved to share the pears, muscadines, and blackberries she and O. B. grew with neighbors and friends.
She was generous and giving of her time and talents, performing over the years in local nursing homes and delivering meals-on-wheels in Whitehouse to shut-ins. Hontice was always happy to share her love of the Lord often saying, “I love the Lord and the Lord loves me!” Even in her final days she could be heard singing, “I’ll fly away oh glory”. She made an impact on many lives through the years, was loved by many, and will be greatly missed.
Hontice was preceded in death by her husband O. B. Walton, sons Clay Walton and Russ Walton, and brothers Reagan Matkin and Bill Matkin.
She is survived by her son Tom Walton and wife Kathy; daughter Kathryn Ward and husband J.D.; grandsons Clay Walton and wife Erika, Kyle Walton and wife Kristi, Terry Letsinger and wife Christine, Matt Letsinger and wife Shannon; great grandchildren Adrianna, Jadynn, Adelynn, James, Guinevere, Langley, Mason; and sister, Joyce Cox.
The family will have a private internment.