Harry R Brown
TYLER — Harry R Brown
Tyler resident Harry R Brown passed away October 3, 2020 at the age of 96.
Harry was born December 10, 1923 to Harry and Edith Brown. He was a decorated veteran of the United States Marine Corp serving in World War II.
Harry was preceded in death by his wife Norma and son Larry. He is survived by son, Dennis and his life partner, Shirley Howland; grandchildren, David Brown, Wade Brown, Heather Gilliam, Amy Ramirez, Rhonda Sanchez, and Michael Cope; 14 great-grandchildren; 9 great-great-grandchildren; and countless friends and loved ones.
Visitation will be held Tue 10/13 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and funeral service Wed 10/14 at 11:00 a.m. at Tyler Memorial Funeral Home at 12053 TX-64 W, Tyler Tx 75704.
