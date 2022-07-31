Harris Julius Harlan
TYLER — Harris J. Harlan entered heavens gates and into the arms of his Lord on July 15th 2022. Harris was born in LaGrange,Texas on March 6th 1937 to Harris J. Harlan and Velma Inman Harlan. He moved to Baytown, Texas at an early age and attended school there. He graduated from REL High School in 1955 and then graduated from The University of Texas in Austin as a Chemical Engineer in 1960. Harris began his career with Howe Baker Engineers in 1965 as manager of the Gulf Coast Division. In 1967 he was transferred to London, England as the European Manager. In 1970 he joined a company called INTECH and later partnered with an English company called Donisthrope in Leicester, England. Later he started his own company called Nymofil in Blackpool, UK. In 1979 he returned to Tyler and opened several restaurants including; Catfish Cove, Jay’s Country Cafe and several Mexican restaurants, Down Mexico Way and La Casita. After retiring he worked as Circulation Manager for the Tyler Morning Telegraph and owned a deionized water filtration business. Throughout his life Harris was very industrious and entrepreneurial minded. He worked tirelessly to better his future and provided countless opportunities for his family.
In 1958 Harris married his childhood sweetheart, Beverly Gibbs and they spent 64 wonderful years together. They enjoyed traveling to many countries, numerous cruises, road trips and family vacations in Cancun. They were blessed with four children, Dayna, Jay, David, and Keith, seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Harris was always a role model and inspiration for his children. He was an outstanding father and husband; kind, gracious and loving to all his family and friends. Harris was always thought of as extremely honest and loyal to all who knew and interacted with him both in business and pleasure.
Harris was preceded in death by his parents, son Jay, sister Harriet Glenn and nephew Ken Glenn.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly, daughter Dayna Frey, sons David Harlan and Keith Harlan. Former daughter-in-laws; Shelley Harlan and Leanna Montoya. Seven grandchildren; Elliot (Kaleen) Frey, Ashlynn Frey, Megan Harlan, Jackson Harlan, Matthew Harlan, Nicholas Montoya and Kendra Harlan. Two great-grandchildren; Lucas Frey and Kinsley Frey. His sister, Marcille McMicken, three nieces, Jacille Smith, Pam Moeller and Vicki Glenn and one nephew Rand McMicken.
Harris will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A memorial service will be held at the First Christian Church in Tyler,TX on August 6th at 11:00am. Memorial donations can be made to the church.